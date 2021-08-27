Man convicted as police uncover drugs haul worth £98,600 in Maidenhead

A High Wycombe man has been convicted in connection with a drugs bust in Maidenhead which saw police uncover almost £100,000 worth of illegal goods.

Officers swooped on a property in Woodlands Park on June 14 and found a huge haul of drugs.

The seizures contained more than 3kg of herbal cannabis, more than 260g of heroin, more than 320g of cocaine and 29 further individual ‘deals’ of crack cocaine.

Police said the street value of these drugs was estimated at £98,600.

Officers also found a vulnerable man whose property had been ‘cuckooed’ by an organised crime group in order to use the property as a base to sell the drugs from.

The investigation continued and police later arrested Mohammed Asif, 21, of Sheraton Drive, High Wycombe, as he was attempting to board a plane out of the country.

He was charged on June 29.

Asif pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, which included cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was convicted at Reading Crown Court on Monday and will appear for sentencing on October 1.

PC Gavin Ward of the Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This result shows our Problem Solving Team take drug supply and the exploitation of vulnerable persons seriously, and a significant quantity of controlled drugs have been removed from our streets.

“This will have disrupted the Organised Crime Group involved, and shows we will not tolerate those who seek to cause harm in our communities.”