Maidenhead crime round-up: Police looking for owners of stolen satnavs

Maidenhead Central:



Wednesday, August 18, 11am-12.15pm, High Street. Locked up bike stolen. A grey Cross hybrid bike with frame number. Ref. No: 43210370712

Sunday, August 22, 11.20pm, Fernley Court. Lock-up broken into and the locks forced. Untidy search – photographic equipment, a yellow & black, Saracen Havoc mountain bike, spare wheels and fence spraying equipment stolen. Ref. No; 43210377575

Sunday, August 22, 5.45pm, King Street. Locked up bike stolen. A dark grey bike. Ref. No: 43210377748

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, August 20, 4.30-7pm, pub in Bath Road, Littlewick Green. Car entered by unknown means – valuable Leica camera equipment and a GPS controller stolen. Ref. No: 43210374597

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

Friday, August 20, 8pm – Saturday, August 21, 2.15am, Fane Way. Car broken into and a wallet stolen. The owner was unaware of this, until contacted by Slough police.

A man had been arrested on suspicion of drugs related charges in Slough. During a personal search of the offender, debit cards not in his name were found, as well as two black Tom Tom satnavs the offender had thrown when arrested.

The debit cards had been stolen from a wallet in the above car. When the Tom Toms were turned on one linked back to the Bath Road, Maidenhead and the other to Rutland Road, Maidenhead. If these were stolen from your car, make contact with PC 7354 Morgan at Slough Police Station. Ref. No: 43210375185

Friday, August 20, 0.15. Rutland Place. There is CCTV footage of a man walking along the road trying car door handles. Could be related to the above crime report. Ref. No: 43210375396

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Sunday, August 22, 5.30pm, Arkley Court, Holyport. Garage break over the last two weeks. Suitcase containing photos and clothes, clear zip up bags of baby clothes, Christmas tree, shisha pipe, hosepipe, two ladders, paintbrushes, broom and lawn mower stolen. Ref. No: 43210377164

Thursday, August 19, midnight – Friday, August 20, 6pm, Larchfield Road. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43210374903

Sunday, August 22, 3am, Hastings Close, Bray. Theft of grey Jaguar index LD ** TEV . Caller has CCTV however it is not very clear. It shows two shadowy figures around the car which was charging on the drive.

The offenders broke the charger, cut the cable and drove it away. The aggrieved still has the keys to and there is a tracker on the vehicle. Jaguar have confirmed the offenders have de-activated the tracker.

The car is brand new and stolen to order. The thieves know how to get into and start the car – as well as how to de-activate the tracker. Ref. No: 43210376631

No crime reported in Riverside and Belmont, Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt.