The Craufurd Arms picks up Pub of the Year runner-up award

01:29PM, Monday 23 August 2021
The Craufurd Arms team picking up the CAMRA award on August 15
A community-owned pub in Maidenhead has picked up a runner-up award in a 'Pub of the Year' contest organised by the Slough Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA branch.
Windsor micro-pub A Hoppy Place won the overall contest, which is voted for by more than 700 representatives of the regional Campaign for Real Ale group.
A three per cent difference in votes separated the Windsor bar with its closest competitors - the Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill, Maidenhead - which picked up its runner-up award on August 15.
A Hoppy Place impressed judges with its 'sustainable business' and 'brilliant beer shop', despite launching just after the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold, and was presented with its prize during the virtual Maidenhead Beer Festival back in March.
Meanwhile, the Craufurd is also celebrating making the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2021 for the fourth year running.
