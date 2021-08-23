Maidenhead Camera Club set for return of in-person meetings

The Maidenhead Camera Club (MCC) has announced that it will be returning to in-person meetings from next month after a year of Zoom-powered events owing to the pandemic.

The group will be meeting again at Cox Green Community Hall, in Highfield Lane, for its 2021/22 season at 7.45pm Tuesday, September 7.

This session will provide a welcome to old and new members, a review of what the upcoming season has to offer and a look back at the best members' images from the last term.

During lockdown, MCC members were unable to meet or to participate on organised walks, trips and visits and instead turned to Zoom to maintain a programme.

This enabled guest speakers to join MCC from around the world, with the club hosting guests from Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Chicago, Florida, Cleveland, Canada and China.

For this coming season, the club will be using a mixture of visiting guest speakers and Zoom talks from across the globe.

Apart from the main Tuesday evening meetings, MCC offers a variety of additional programmes to suit all photographers.

It holds sessions for beginner and intermediate snappers, while other programmes are catered for those more experienced.

Another session, 'MCC in Action', involves getting out and about with other like-minded photographers. The group also runs several in-house and external competitions each year.

The annual subscription cost is £55. For more information, visit www.maidenhead.cc