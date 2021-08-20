SMART MOTORWAY: Shortened M4 closures planned this weekend

11:46AM, Friday 20 August 2021
This weekend’s smart motorway closures on the M4 will be shorter than usual due to separate bridge works taking place in West Berkshire (Junctions 13-14)
The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 12.05am on Sunday to 6am on Monday.
Highways England said the closure has been shortened between Slough and Maidenhead due to works which are being carried out this weekend between Junction 13 (Chieveley) and Junction 14 (Hungerford).
Both closures will not be in place at the same time so the Junction 6 to 8/9 closure will not begin until the carriageway closure in West Berkshire is removed.
Signed diversions will be in place via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355.
