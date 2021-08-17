Protesters hold ‘freedom for Kashmir’ march in Maidenhead

Protesters took to the streets in Maidenhead on Sunday calling for the freedom of people living in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been the subject of a long-running conflict between India and Pakistan, with both nations claiming the border region belongs to them.

Both countries now control different parts of the territory but people living in the Indian-administered region have been subject to curfews and communication restrictions for the past two years.

In August 2019, the Indian Government revoked Article 370 which had given special status to the region, allowing it to have its own flag and constitution.

About 40 people from the Freedom Protest campaign group marched through the town centre on Sunday waving placards calling for freedom for those living in Kashmir.

The group organised a similar campaign earlier in the summer to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people.

Organiser Sajid Khan, who is also secretary at Maidenhead Mosque, said: “The key thing really is that people walking past need to realise that we’re enjoying freedom and other parts of the world in the 21st century also deserve to have freedom.

“There’s atrocities taking place and people need to be aware of it and raise their voices and talk to their MPs about it to apply maximum pressure on India to re-instate Article 370 which gave Kashmiri’s semi-autonomous status.”