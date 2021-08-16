Fresh plans for 88 flats at Hitachi's Maidenhead headquarters

The European headquarters of Hitachi are being targeted for redevelopment with 88 flats planned for the site.

The offices in Lower Cookham Road have been used by the Japanese company for more than 30 years but the firm says the space is now too large for its requirements.

Windsor and Maidenhead council rejected an application for 97 homes on the site in December 2019 due to fears over a safe evacuation route for future residents in the event of flooding.

Plans to demolish the building were also knocked back in January this year with planning officers claiming the application had failed to include information on whether the building had been inspected for its potential to host protected species.

The latest proposals, submitted on behalf of applicant Ashill Urban, seek permission for a change of use on the site from offices to residential units.

If approved, this would pave the way for the offices to be converted into 88 flats.

The residential block also includes plans for 120 car parking spaces and 18 visitor spots as well as at least one cycle parking space per property.

The latest application states that a flood warning and evacuation plan has been drawn up which shows safe access and evacuation is provided for future residents in the event of extreme flooding.

It adds that the site is protected from the Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton flood alleviation scheme.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/planning and search 21/02413 to view the plans.