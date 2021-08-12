Public notices: Further details on council's compulsory purchase order

The Royal Borough has announced its confirmed its compulsory purchase order for land in Queen Street and Cullern’s Passage in this week’s public notices.

The local authority made the CPO in September 2020 to acquire plots of land in the triangular area bounded by the Broadway, King Street and Queen Street.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said the powers needed to be secured to allow the multi-million pound Landing regeneration project to get underway.

The Government’s independent planning officer has now confirmed the order has been approved (see front page).

The areas which are set to be compulsorily purchased by the council include:

89 square metres of building and premises at 74 Queen Street

401 square metres of private track, Cullern’s Passage, situated to the north east of 1-15 York Road

98 square metres of building and premises at 94 Queen Street

64 square metres of building and premises at 96 Queen Street

61 square metres of building and premises at 96 Queen Street

4 square metres of adopted highway situated to the north east of 24 Broadway

Planning

The multi-million pound redevelopment of a business park in Maidenhead is edging closer.

Back in November 2019, national planning and development consultants Lichfields secured outline planning permission for three replacement office buildings at Foundation Park.

The project, which is being carried out on behalf of FPM Investments Sarl, is expected to be brought forward in phases.

This week’s public notices features a reserved matters application for the first phase of the redevelopment.

This could see buildings one and two demolished and replaced with a new office building and new parking arrangements.

Traffic

The southbound carriageway of the A330 Ascot Road will be partially closed later this month.

Vehicles will not be able to travel south down the road for 30 metres from its junction with the A308 Braywick Roundabout.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Tuesday, August 31 to 6am the following morning.

Roadworks will be taking place during this time.

Alternative routes will be provided for drivers affected.

Click here to see this week's public notices.