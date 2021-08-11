SMART MOTORWAY: The latest M4 closures for this weekend

04:02PM, Wednesday 11 August 2021
Both M4 carriageways will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) this weekend.
The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, August 13 to 6am on Monday, August 16.
The westbound exit slip road at Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will also be shut overnight today from 9pm to 6am.
The slip road will also be shut overnight tomorrow (Thursday).
