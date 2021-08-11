The council’s lead member for leisure has written a letter of support to sports clubs in the Royal Borough – but an opposition colleague fears it is ‘just words’.

Councillor Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) announced on Twitter this week that he had written to sports clubs to ‘reiterate the council’s commitment’ to supporting their growth.

It comes after athletes from the Royal Borough enjoyed success at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, including former Maidenhead Marlins swimmer Tom Dean, who won two gold medals.

In the letter, Cllr McWilliams says that he wants to ‘continue forging positive working relationships’ with clubs, and ‘create opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in sport’.

He adds that over the next few months, the council will be starting work on producing a ‘Sport and Leisure Strategy’, which he says will ‘set out an ambitious vision for growing participation in sport’.

It adds the borough’s leisure facilities are ‘central to the community’ and highlights the new Braywick Leisure Centre, described by Cllr McWilliams as ‘one of the most impressive leisure facilities anywhere in the country’.

But the letter has been met with uncertainty from leader of the local independents, Cllr Lynne Jones (OWRA, Old Windsor), who accused the letter of being ‘very good PR’.

She said: “It is just words. They have not got the money – they cannot financially invest.

“There might be some grants from central Government but that is the only way I think they can invest.

“I have got doubts that they will actually deliver what they are committing. I applaud the principle behind it, but let’s not raise people’s expectations.”

Cllr Jones added it was important that sport was made ‘accessible for all’, and called on the Tories to listen closely to what organisations want.

“They [the council] need to do an analysis, and actually listen to the people who know what they are talking about,” she said. “We should not be putting out these letters until we have actually spoken to them.

“It is all very good PR, but actually why do we need to say we are doing this, when it should be a normal thing.”In response, Cllr McWilliams said that the sole purpose of the letter was to find out what the borough could do to support clubs.

“It is about finding out from these clubs if there is anything the borough can do to help them grow,” he said.

“We are trying to see whether there are opportunities for the council to help clubs expand, but also make sure we have got good relationships. I am keen to meet as many of them as possible. “

Cllr McWilliams added: “You can always do more to make sport more accessible, and there is plenty of opportunities for people to stay fit and active around the borough.”

He added that he did not want to ‘engage with party politics’ and urged sports clubs to get in touch with him to discuss potential support means.

The recent closures of leisure facilities such as SportsAble and Phoenix Gymnastics Club in Water Oakley have turned up the heat on the council following the Olympic success this summer.

Cllr McWilliams said that with regards to the former, many members of the old disability sports charity are making use of the newly-built Braywick Leisure Centre to access classes.

And on Phoenix, the sports lead said that the borough’s focus is on ‘how we can expand existing provision to meet the demand that has been created’ following the club’s closure.

“There is a number of organisations within the borough that we are keen to have a discussion with,” Cllr McWilliams added.