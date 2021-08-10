Crime round-up: Batteries stolen from temporary traffic lights in Bray

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:



Monday, August 2, 9.40pm, Maidenhead town centre. Locked up bike stolen – a dark green Carrera Vengeance bike. Ref. No: 43210345337

Tuesday, August 3, 9.30pm, Bridge Avenue. A locked up dark green and yellow, Apollo Guru, hybrid bike stolen. Ref No: 43210346878

Same place and time: Bike locked to railings stolen. A dark grey bike with yellow markings. Ref. No: 43210347149



Monday, August 9, 2.30pm - 4.30pm, Grenfell Place. Locked up bike stolen from outside gym. A black and green Cube mountain bike. Ref. No: 431210356129



Pinkneys Green & Furze Platt:

Monday, July 5 – Tuesday, August 3, Lutman Lane. Garage break-in. The garage door may have been left unlocked. Tools stolen. Ref. No: 43210345781

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

Monday, August 2, 5.30pm, Ockwells Road Car Park. Height barrier on the car park damaged by a transporter van. Ref. No: 43210344977

Friday, July 30, Tithe Close. Blue badge stolen from a car while it was being unloaded. Ref. No: 43210347502

Monday, August 9, 9.30pm – Tuesday, August 10, 6.40am, Boyn Hill Avenue. Car entered by unknown means and bag stolen from the boot. The owner came down in the morning and found the doors open. Ref. No: 43210356738

Tuesday, August 10, early hours, Laburnham Road. CCTV images of a man trying to open the doors of cars parked on the drive. Ref. No: 43210356890

Monday, August 9, 8pm – Tuesday, August 10, 7.50am, Rutland Place. The owner came down in the morning to find their car had been stolen. A purple Mercedes GLA index PA* * D. Two men had visited shortly before as the car was up for sale. Ref. No: 43210256781

Monday, August 9, 10pm – Tuesday, August 10, 4am, Farmers Way. Car parked on the drive stolen. There is a metal bollard behind to protect it. The thieves have simply driven over the metal bollard. A green Land Rover Defender 90 index R 4** WEC. Ref. No: 43210356856



Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Monday, August 2, Oakley Green Road, Oakley Green. Batteries stolen from temporary traffic lights. Ref. No: 43210347400

Tuesday, August 3, 10.05pm – Wednesday, August 4, 8am, Hendons Way, Holyport. Building materials stolen from back garden. Ref. No: 43210347620

Saturday, August 7, 1.05am, Drift Road. Car rear windscreen smashed. Ref. No: 43210352642



No crime to report in Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill, Riverside and Belmont.