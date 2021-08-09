SITE INDEX

    • Suspended sentence for drink-driver almost five times over limit in Maidenhead

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A driver who was found to be almost five times over the alcohol limit after being involved in a crash in Maidenhead has been given a suspended prison sentence.

    Police arrested Portsmouth man Glenn Pinhorne, of Keswick Avenue, on July 7 following a crash between two cars in Cookham Road at about 2.20pm.

    The 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive and while in custody provided a sample of breath which measured 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

    The legal limit is 34 microgrammes.

    Thames Valley Police said it was ‘very fortunate’ nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

    The other driver involved was hurt but has since gone on to make a full recovery.

    Pinhorne pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was given a suspended prison sentence of 16 weeks.

    He has also been banned from driving for three years.

    Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins of the Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team, said: “This was a deeply concerning incident. Pinhorne was shown to have driven a motor vehicle whilst just under five times the legal limit – a staggering amount. It is very fortunate that no one in this incident was seriously injured.

    “Police would like to thank the members of the public that came forward to assist police and the injured party in the incident.

    “I am pleased to see the courts have handed down this sentence and hope this shows those who drink whilst under the influence of alcohol will be taken through the courts and will face justice.”

