Police investigating sexual assault and 'another incident' in Maidenhead

Police are investigating a sexual assault and 'another incident' which occurred in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).

The sexual assault took place at about 5:55am in Kidwells Park, involving a 19-year-old female victim.

Thames Valley Police says that it cannot yet disclose further details about the other incident, which happened at about 5am and occurred at the junction of King Street and Albert Street.

A spokesman for the force said that it is investigating both incidents and has reassured people that 'thorough' enquiries are underway.

“Thames Valley Police is currently investigating a sexual assault and another incident, both in Maidenhead," a spokesman said.

“The first incident was reported to us at about 5am today (Saturday) and occurred at the junction of King Street and Albert Street. Officers are working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and are currently not in a position to disclose further details about it.

“The second incident, a report of a sexual assault, was reported to us at about 5.55am today and occurred at Kidwells Park and involved a 19-year-old female victim.

“Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of both incidents.

"While we understand that these incidents might cause concern for the public, we would like to reassure people that thorough investigations are underway.

"People are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while these investigations continue.

"Anyone with any questions or concerns should feel free to approach our officers, and if anyone has any information which could help our investigations, they should contact Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 43210352522 or 43210352505.”