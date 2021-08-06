Charity ball aims to raise more than £55,000 for Maidenhead hospice

A Maidenhead hospice service is hoping to raise more than £55,000 through the return of a popular charity ball next month.

On Friday, September 10, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, based in Snowball Hill, will be holding its 12th Heaven Sent Ball at the prestigious De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor.

The event is the charity's biggest fundraising event of the year, with guests travelling from across the county to experience an evening of black-tie glitz and glamour in order to help raise vital funds for the hospice.

Alexander Devine relies nearly entirely on fundraising events, donations and gifts in wills to run its service, which supports more than 135 children and their families.

The charity is hoping that this year’s Heaven Sent Ball will raise more than £55,000.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event had to be cancelled, which meant the charity lost significant fundraising income.

This year, with help from the De Vere Beaumont Estate, the event has been moved to a COVID-safe location that will accommodate more guests to aid with social distancing, should any restrictions return.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine, said: "Our Heaven Sent Ball really is the highlight of the year for us.

"It is wonderful chance to bring together our supporters, celebrate the difference their support makes and collectively raise an incredible amount of money that is so vital to those children and families we support.

"This year will be the 12th time we have held our charity ball and whilst every single evening has been amazing and memorable, I think this year’s Heaven Sent Ball will feel all the more poignant and special having lost out on this event last year.

"With last year’s event having to be cancelled due to the pandemic, we are determined to make this year our best charity ball yet.

"We have worked hard to pull together a spectacular evening for our guests with an array of entertainment, a delicious menu and some exclusive items up for grabs as part of our auction.

"We are incredibly grateful to the team at De Vere Beaumont for allowing us to move the event to a larger space that will allow us to invite more guests and also make sure we can deliver an event that is COVID-safe.”

On arrival, guests will be met with a welcome drink and treated to a musical performance from a local string quartet group, before sitting down for a three-course dinner, followed by tea, coffee and petit fours.

Throughout the evening there will be live entertainment and the opportunity to bid on some exclusive items in an auction hosted by ambassador Neil Shuttleworth, and Thomas Forrester of Bargain Hunt.

To round the evening off, guests will be able to show off their best moves on the dance floor with a disco.

Individual tickets and tables are still available to purchase. Tickets costs £110 per person, which includes entry and entertainment, an arrival drink and three-course meal.

To book tickets, contact Alexander Devine’s Fundraising team on fundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01629 822777.

For more information visit www.alexanderdevine.org/events