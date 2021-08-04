Plans approved to turn Nicholsons House into 37 flats

Plans to convert Nicholsons House into new flats has been approved – but the developer has reiterated that it has no intention of starting work any time soon.

Aegon UK Property Fund Limited submitted proposals in June to redevelop the town centre building’s seven floors into 37 flats.

Nicholsons House – situated above the Nicholsons Centre – is occupied by office accommodation, with organisations including the NHS using space.

Because the plans seeked to turn office space into homes, it was classified as a permitted development, and they were approved by the Royal Borough council on July 26.

In a statement following the decision, Aegon UK repeated that it has ‘no intention’ to undertake the redevelopment at this stage – and that none of the existing leases will be affected, including the one held by the health service.

“The application gives Aegon options going forward, depending on the tenants’ intentions at expiry [of their lease] and the wider redevelopment plans going on around the building.,” a spokeswoman said.

“There is no intention to undertake the redevelopment at this stage, and none of the leases to the existing tenants will be affected and all will remain operational, including the NHS.”

Plans will form part of an overhaul in this part of Maidenhead, with proposals approved earlier this year to redevelop the shopping centre.

The flats will be served by 28 vehicle parking spaces in the soon-to-be developed Broadway multi-storey car park, and 56 cycle spots.

Despite Aegon repeating that works are not due to start yet, the council’s planning officers have stated that the development should be completed within a period of three years.

They added that if it is not completed by then, it does not benefit from permitted development and will require planning permission.

Officers also said that no part of the development should be occupied ‘until covered and secure cycle parking facilities have been provided’.

Concerns were raised back in June over the size of the proposed flats, with Bob Dulson of the Maidenhead Civic Society stating somebody ‘needs to keep an overview to see that [Aegon] are keeping to national [space] standards.’

The developer said flats would be designed to adhere to national space standards.

To view the plans in full, visit the Windsor and Maidenhead council's planning portal and search for reference 21/01701.