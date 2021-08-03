Doncaster men sentenced for raids on Maidenhead homes

03:53PM, Tuesday 03 August 2021
A group of Doncaster men who broke into properties in Maidenhead armed with crowbars and baseball bats have been sentenced.
The first raid saw two men, 39-year-old Alan Finley and 23-year-old Ibrahim Ormangorem, target a house in Denham Close at 1.15am on May 6.
The pair forced entry to the property using crowbars and threatened the victim for her mobile phone.
The following night, both men returned to Denham Close alongside 39-year-old Jamie Andrews and 18-year-old Firatcan Dundar to target another house.
Police officers were called to the scene and found the burglars hiding upstairs armed with a crowbar and baseball bat.
After pleading guilty the quartet appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.
The sentences were as follows:
Designated investigator Stephanie Howard, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate criminality in any form.
“I am pleased that these four individuals have been sentenced and will now have time to reflect on their behaviour.
“I hope these sentences bring closure to the victims who I would like to thank for their support and bravery.”
