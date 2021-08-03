SITE INDEX

    • Doncaster men sentenced for raids on Maidenhead homes

    Alan Finley (left), Jamie Andrews (top right) and Ibrahim Ormangorem (bottom right)brahim

    A group of Doncaster men who broke into properties in Maidenhead armed with crowbars and baseball bats have been sentenced.

    The first raid saw two men, 39-year-old Alan Finley and 23-year-old Ibrahim Ormangorem, target a house in Denham Close at 1.15am on May 6.

    The pair forced entry to the property using crowbars and threatened the victim for her mobile phone.

    The following night, both men returned to Denham Close alongside 39-year-old Jamie Andrews and 18-year-old Firatcan Dundar to target another house.

    Police officers were called to the scene and found the burglars hiding upstairs armed with a crowbar and baseball bat.

    After pleading guilty the quartet appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

    The sentences were as follows:

    • Alan Finley, 39, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, was jailed for eight years for one count each of burglary and aggravated burglary
    • Ibrahim Ormangorem, 23, of Queensberry Road, Doncaster, was jailed for six years and eight months for one count each of burglary and aggravated burglary
    • Jamie Andrews, 39, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, was jailed for six years and eight months for one count of aggravated burglary
    • Firatcan Dundar, 18, of Walpole Close, Doncaster, was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and given 300 hours of community service for one count of aggravated burglary

    Designated investigator Stephanie Howard, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate criminality in any form.

    “I am pleased that these four individuals have been sentenced and will now have time to reflect on their behaviour.

    “I hope these sentences bring closure to the victims who I would like to thank for their support and bravery.”

