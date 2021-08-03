Maidenhead technology company scoops prestigious Microsoft award

A Maidenhead company has scooped a prestigious award from software giant Microsoft positioning it in the top one per cent of worldwide partners.

Preact, based in Vanwall Road, has achieved the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award for 2021/2022 which recognises business excellence.

The company has been based in Maidenhead since 1994 and provides specialised customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

Selom Bulla, Preact’s managing director, said: “The entire Preact team feels incredibly proud to have once again received this recognition which positions us in the top one per cent of Microsoft’s worldwide partners.

“The award is testament to the hard work of everyone here and recognises our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our clients, whilst putting people, purpose, and value at the centre of everything we do.

“Being part of the Inner Circle reflects the depth of expertise and knowledge across our business in helping organisations intelligently connect their data and processes using the Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

Mr Bulla added that the award would provide clients with confidence that they would be working with a company specifically endorsed by Microsoft.

Preact also holds multiple Microsoft Gold certifications. To achieve this, the company has had to demonstrate best-in-class capability for Microsoft Business Applications.

Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft business applications ecosystem lead, said: "In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success.

"Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation.

“Microsoft is honoured to recognize Preact for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”