SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Sign up for free antenatal sessions in Windsor and Maidenhead

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Sign up for free antenatal sessions in Windsor and Maidenhead

    Anyone expecting a baby who lives in the Royal Borough can sign up for the Health Visiting Service's free monthly virtual antenatal sessions.

    This group session, delivered online, is available from 28 weeks of pregnancy.

    Each session provides an opportunity to discuss safe sleeping, supporting a baby’s brain development, feeding the baby, and how to look after yourself as a parent.

    Attendees will also hear more about the support available from the local health visiting service.

    The next session runs from 5pm to 6.30pm on Thursday August, 5.

    Email health.visiting@achievingforchildren.org.uk to book a place.

    Alternatively, call 0300 365 6523 for more information.

    You can also find the service on social media.

    Facebook: @Windsor Ascot and Maidenhead Health Visitors

    Instagram: @afc_rbwm_hv

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead’s Tom Dean produced the swim of his life to take gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved