SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Alexander Devine pop-up shop raises £17,400 for hospice service

    Alexander Devine pop-up shop raises £17,400 for hospice service

    Pictured: Alexander Devine volunteers Jenny Waters, Anna Eade, Helen Johnson, Richard Johnson and Di Maidment

    A pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre which has been operating in aid of a Maidenhead hospice has raised more than £17,000 for the charity.

    The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service fundraising group has run a six-week pop up toy shop in the town centre mall, with all sale proceeds and donations going to the hospice, based in Snowball Hill.

    The shop was stocked with a variety of new toys and donated toys, puzzles, games and books, while larger items including a full sized table tennis table, a bouncy castle and an electric car were also on offer.

    At the end of the six week period, volunteers worked out that they had raised a total of £17,400 for Alexander Devine. 

    "We would like to thank our shoppers for their continued support and donations with which we would not be able to operate," said Richard Johnson, one of the fundraising group volunteers. "We hope to be back again in the weeks running up to Christmas."

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead’s Tom Dean produced the swim of his life to take gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved