Alexander Devine pop-up shop raises £17,400 for hospice service

A pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre which has been operating in aid of a Maidenhead hospice has raised more than £17,000 for the charity.

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service fundraising group has run a six-week pop up toy shop in the town centre mall, with all sale proceeds and donations going to the hospice, based in Snowball Hill.

The shop was stocked with a variety of new toys and donated toys, puzzles, games and books, while larger items including a full sized table tennis table, a bouncy castle and an electric car were also on offer.

At the end of the six week period, volunteers worked out that they had raised a total of £17,400 for Alexander Devine.

"We would like to thank our shoppers for their continued support and donations with which we would not be able to operate," said Richard Johnson, one of the fundraising group volunteers. "We hope to be back again in the weeks running up to Christmas."