SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Have your say on RBWM’s gambling policy

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Have your say on RBWM’s gambling policy

    Residents have the chance to have their say on Windsor and Maidenhead council's gambling policy.

    The council is responsible for licensing gambling premises such as betting shops and venues with lower-stake gaming machines.

    It is required to consult every three years on how gambling premises are regulated, how it takes into account local risk factors, and expectations of licenced operators.

    This does not apply to online gambling, which local authorities are not responsible for.

    You can take part in the consultation from now until Friday, September 10.

    To see the full policy, click here to download a PDF.

    Send comments to Licensing@rbwm.gov.uk  

    Or by post to:

    Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead

    Trading Standards and Licensing – Gambling Act Consultation

    Town Hall

    St Ives Road

    Maidenhead SL6 1RF

     

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead's Tom Dean wins gold in Tokyo

    Maidenhead’s Tom Dean produced the swim of his life to take gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved