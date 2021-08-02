Crime round-up: Decorative sword stolen from Sheephouse Road

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Wednesday, July 28, 9pm – Thursday, July 29, 1pm. Car passenger window cracked in a possible attempt to gain entry. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210338629

Wednesday, July 28, 1.40pm, King Street. Bike stolen. It was located nearby scratched and with the wheel removed, hidden behind a derelict building. Ref. No: 43210336606

Saturday, July 31, 8pm, Sheephouse Road. Burglary. Offenders forced the bottom panel of rear utility room door. Untidy search of the whole house. Items stolen were jewellery including watches, a baseball bat and a decorative sword. White pillowcase in main bedroom found missing. CCTV shows three men arriving in a silver Ford Focus and leaving with the pillowcase containing items. Ref. No: 43210341923

Saturday, July 31, 8.30pm, Forlease Road building site. The security company has footage of someone climbing onto the site. Ref. No: 43210341972



Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Monday, July 26, 8pm, Overton Cottages, Kings Lane, Cookham. Someone drew a heart shape with a line going up from it along with a simple cross on the wall next to the doorbell. Ref. No: 43210333625

Friday, July 23, midnight – Saturday, July 24, 8.45am, Church Road / Big FrithLane, Cookham. Index plates stolen from a car. Ref. No: 43210329672

Wednesday, July 28, 4pm – Thursday, July 29, 7.30am, School Lane, Cookham. House being renovated broken into. The builders found the boards on top of the garage had been removed and a mix of tools taken. It is likely that the boards were moved to allow the offenders to climb into the garage from above. They have also searched the rest of the property and taken a number of tools that were in other cupboards, none of which were locked. Ref. No: 43210337818

Sunday, August 1, midnight, Butchers Lane, White Waltham. A witness reported cars in a field that were lamping and hare-coursing (illegally hunting).

Saturday, July 31, 3.25pm Westwood Green, Cookham. The owner has CCTV footage of a man walking along the road, scoping cars. Ref. No: 543210341585

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Monday, July 26, 8pm, Palmers Close. Locked garage was unlocked and searched, items stolen and garage locked again. Gym equipment, clothes and toys stolen. Ref. No: 43210333618

Sunday, July 25, 8pm, Woodlands Park Community Centre, Waltham Road. A group of youths have damaged door hooks and removed bricks. Ref. No: 4321033503

Saturday, July 24, 6pm, Welbeck Road / Boyn Valley Road. A witness reported a suspicious person climbing over a fence into a works yard. Ref. No: 43210330289

Saturday, July 24, 10am, Forest Green Road. A witness reported a suspicious car – a black Mercedes ML300 Sports CDi, possibly scoping the farm. Ref. No: 43210329682

Sunday, July 25, 7pm – Monday, July 26, 7.15am, Sandisplatt Road. Black Mercedes MC 350 stolen from a driveway. The car has passed ANPR Cameras in Slough. Ref. No 43210332458

Sunday, July 25, 8pm – Tuesday, July 27, 1pm, Bannard Road. Gold Yamaha Fazer motorbike, index RX ** WDY, stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43210334946

Thursday, July 29, 9.20am Turpins Green. Car window smashed and the car searched – nothing taken. Ref. No: 43210337844

Thursday, July 29, midnight to 6am, Beechwood Drive. Van driver’s window smashed – no entry gained and nothing taken. Ref. No: 43210339329

Friday, July 30, 5.50am, Boyn Hill Road. Two days ago the owner noticed that someone has marked their gate with two clear white lines using chalk. They removed it immediately. Ref. No: 43210339415

Thursday, July 29, 1.30pm – Friday, July 30, 3pm, junction of Clare Road / Clarendon Copse. Van break and a nail gun and a petrol grinder stolen. Slight damage to the door. Ref. No: 43210339499.

No crime to report in Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt, Riverside and Belmont or Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.