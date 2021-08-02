Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms this afternoon, with heavy showers and torrential downpours expected.

Heavy showers already affecting the south and east of the Isle of Wight will become more widespread through the afternoon, with some thunderstorms also developing.

These may be quite slow-moving and last for an hour or two. Some torrential downpours are possible with a few places seeing 50 mm of rain or more within a few hours. Lightning and hail are also additional hazards.

The alert is in force for London and the South East, including Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Buckinghamshire.

It will be in place until 11pm today (Monday, August 2).

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

This could impact transport including bus and train services in the area, the Met Office has warned.

People have been also been warned about difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a slight chance of power cuts.