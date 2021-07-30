Conservation society calls for Battlemead path to be opened

A national conservation society has called for the Windsor and Maidenhead council to support plans to open a path across Battlemead Common.

The Open Spaces Society, based in Henley, is Britain’s oldest national conservation body and is in support of the path across a currently closed section of the common.

The society said it was in support of a path which could be incorporated into the Millennium Walk that connects Hurley to Boulters Lock.

Wildlife groups have expressed concerns over the proposals, leading to the launch of a petition which has amassed over 750 signatures.

However, the Open Spaces Society said that ‘any conflicts’ could be managed by fencing off the path from the rest of the common.

A Battlemead Steering Group meeting will be held on Tuesday (August 3) where the proposals for the path will be unveiled.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the society, said: “A new public path across Battlemead Common would be hugely beneficial to the public, providing a vital missing link in the Millennium Walk as well as offering a circular walk around the open space, and fine views of Cliveden.

“If we want people to care about nature and get involved in its protection, we must enable them to enjoy it. Banning access to Battlemead Common is counterproductive and would be a great loss to the public.

“We urge Windsor and Maidenhead Council, at its meeting on August 3, to agree to dedicate a path across its land and to incorporate it into the Millennium Walk.”

