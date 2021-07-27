Crime round-up: Spate of bike thefts from central Maidenhead

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Maidenhead:

Monday, July 19, 5pm Elm Grove. Car keyed. Ref. No; 43210320747

Monday, July 19, 5-5.30pm, Elva Lodge, Bike Shed, Castle Hill. Two bikes stolen. Bike 1: a turquoise, Cannondale Trail mountain bike. The aggrieved went into the bike shed just after 5pm. They found the door lock broken and their bike gone and possibly other bikes belonging to other residents gone too. The aggrieved believes their bike is being advertised for sale on Gumtree in Chesham. Ref. No: 43210321675. Bike 2: a blue Boardman MTX hybrid bike. Ref. No: 43210322594

Tuesday, July 20, midnight to 0.10am, St. Cloud Way. Panes of glass shattered in the building possibly from air rifle pellets. Ref. No: 43210322747

Tuesday, July 20, 7.15pm / 9pm King Street. Locked up bike stolen. A Light grey, ladies road bike

Wednesday, July 21, Boulters Gardens, garage padlock forced and bike stolen. A black Specialized Epic mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210325967

Thursday, July 22, 2.45am, Risborough Road. The caller saw a man walking along the road trying car door handles. He was dressed in dark clothing and not carrying anything. They can see internal lights going inside cars and in one – a red Fiesta. He can be seen rummaging through the glove box. He then walked on towards Norfolk Road. Ref. No: 43210325338



Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Saturday, July 17, 3pm to Monday, July 19, 1.45pm, Scout Camp, Longridge Road. Shed break. Two 'cox boxes', two mega phones and four life jackets were stolen. No other rowing equipment taken. Ref. No: 43210321961

Thursday, July 22, 1.50pm, Woods Grove / West End Road. Fence damaged. Ref. No: 43210325613



Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Tuesday, July 20, 2.45pm, Dungrove Lane. A blue ford fiesta X1 **EAK abandoned in large field next to the burnt-out car (near the underpass) Ref. No: 43210322413

Thursday, July 22, 4pm-4.45pm, Westmead. Security gates forced and bent. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210326968

Friday, July 23, 3.45am, Bath Road. A caller reported two men on their driveway. There was a car on the driveway and the men may have intended to break into it. It was very dark and caller was unsure. They then looked into the bay window of the conservatory. They got there by jumping the back fence into the garden. No further update at this time. Ref. No: 43210227335



Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Tuesday, July 20, Elva Lodge, Grenfell Road. Three bikes stolen from a communal bike shed. This is the second time the bike shed has been targeted in recent weeks. Bike 1: a white road bike. Bike 2: a black man’s bike. Bike 3: an aluminium, Cannondale Rock Shock XC 30, ladies trial bike. Ref. No: 43210323752

Tuesday, July 20, 9.40pm to Wednesday, July 21, 9am, Altwood Road. A black BMW 430D X Drive M Sort index YA ** NMY stolen from outside a house. The owner still has the keys. Ref. No: 43210323649

No crime to report in Riverside and Belmont or Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.