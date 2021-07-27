Thames Valley Police recruiting 'problem solvers' for new constables

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is looking to recruit new police constables.

In the past 12 months, 43 per cent of new joiners have been female and 14 per cent from Black, Asian or Minority-Ethnic backgrounds.

New student officers have ranged from ages 19 to 51 and varied of employment backgrounds. including community mental health support, foster care, teaching and animal welfare.

Chief Constable John Campbell said: “We are looking for resilient individuals whose first instinct is to help and support others.

“The reality is that you are dealing with people often at the worst moment of their lives who will be looking to you for support.”

The force is interested particularly in ‘problem solvers and solution-finders, those calm under pressure, who ask questions and are curious, but also approachable with a natural ability to communicate with people from all walks of life.’

To find out more visit www.tvpcareers.co.uk/police-officer