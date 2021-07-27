Learn more about community projects at RBWM Zoom meetings

02:58PM, Tuesday 27 July 2021
Residents in Maidenhead are invited to a series of online meetings to bring together those with an interest in the voluntary and independent sectors.
The Embedding Community Response project is moving to Maidenhead after running a pilot in Clewer and Dedworth.
In the pilot, independent organisations took part in more than 80 conversations with residents to find out what matters most to them.
Through these conversations, organisations and residents have established community projects supporting disadvantaged young people, boosting sustainable active travel, planning a biodiversity area and working to provide adult learning courses and volunteer opportunities.
The next network meetings will be held via Zoom on the following dates:
To get involved with the Maidenhead project, email volunteer@rbwm.gov.uk
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A new Maidenhead father has hit out at a registry office for the way they have handled the official registering of his baby in Slough.
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.
The fine came from District Enforcement, the company contracted to police environmental offences in the borough.