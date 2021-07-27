Learn more about community projects at RBWM Zoom meetings

Residents in Maidenhead are invited to a series of online meetings to bring together those with an interest in the voluntary and independent sectors.

The Embedding Community Response project is moving to Maidenhead after running a pilot in Clewer and Dedworth.

In the pilot, independent organisations took part in more than 80 conversations with residents to find out what matters most to them.

Through these conversations, organisations and residents have established community projects supporting disadvantaged young people, boosting sustainable active travel, planning a biodiversity area and working to provide adult learning courses and volunteer opportunities.

The next network meetings will be held via Zoom on the following dates:

Community empowerment: August 12 at 6-7pm

Health & wellbeing: August 3, at 10:30am-11.30am

To get involved with the Maidenhead project, email volunteer@rbwm.gov.uk