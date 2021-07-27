SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • WATCH: Get the kids to read more for prizes this summer

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    WATCH: Get the kids to read more for prizes this summer

    Windsor and Maidenhead has launched its 2021 summer reading challenge for children - with prizes to encourage children to read more over the summer.

    The challenge is to read six books - any books within the theme, from picture books to fiction and non-fiction.

    The theme this year is Wild World Heroes, featuring books about animals and nature.

    Finishing a book to earns a small prize such as fridge magnets, stickers and bookmarks. Finishing all six books wins a medal.

    Head to the local library with a library card (or get one there) to join for free.

    The RBWM library service has launched a video to engage children. Watch it here:

    4

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved