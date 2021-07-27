WATCH: Get the kids to read more for prizes this summer

Windsor and Maidenhead has launched its 2021 summer reading challenge for children - with prizes to encourage children to read more over the summer.

The challenge is to read six books - any books within the theme, from picture books to fiction and non-fiction.

The theme this year is Wild World Heroes, featuring books about animals and nature.

Finishing a book to earns a small prize such as fridge magnets, stickers and bookmarks. Finishing all six books wins a medal.

Head to the local library with a library card (or get one there) to join for free.

The RBWM library service has launched a video to engage children. Watch it here:

