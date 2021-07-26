Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in Belmont Park Avenue

12:46PM, Monday 26 July 2021
Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Belmont Park Avenue last night.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene at about 6.45pm.
The blaze had started on the hob but crews were able to stop it from spreading further than the kitchen.
They stayed at the scene for two hours and ambulance crews carried out health checks on the female occupant as a precaution.
