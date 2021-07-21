Traffic collision closes road in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called to a traffic collision at 8pm last night (July 20) between vehicles in Gardner Road.

The two vehicles hit each other on the junction with Queensway.

Though no one was injured, there was a fluid spillage which required the road to be closed for clean-up.

A single crew and fire engine assisted police in making the sure the vehicles were safe.

Grit was placed on the road at the scene to absorb the fluid.

The vehicles were moved to the side of the road and traffic temporarily re-routed.

The crew was on the scene for around 45 minutes.