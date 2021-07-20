What are the new rules for hospital visitors at Frimley Health Trust?

New guidance has been released for visitors at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, will continue to operate a booking system for hospital visits with slots available between 11am and 7pm.

Staff, patients and visitors must continue to follow social distancing rules as well as use face coverings, masks and other personal protecting equipment.

The visitor guidance for the following departments is:

Emergency Departments (including paediatrics) – Visiting remains suspended although patients aged under 18 may be accompanied by one guardian. Decisions over exceptions will be taken by the triage nurse at the entrance.

Outpatient Departments – Visiting remains suspended although patients under 18 may be accompanied by one guardian.

Adult Inpatient Wards – Adult inpatients who have not come in for a pre-planned procedure will be allowed two visitors by the bedside. Visits must be booked in advance.

Adult Inpatients (Elective) – Adult inpatients that have come for a pre-planned procedure will be allowed one visitor for the duration of their stay. The visitor must be from the patient’s household.

Paediatric Inpatients – All people aged under 18 will be allowed two visitors by the bedside at a time.

Critical Care Inpatients – Inpatients who are staying on one of the trust’s critical care wards will be allowed two visitors for a single-hour visit each day.

Maternity – Women will now be allowed two birthing partners for the duration of their labour. Women staying on antenatal wards will be allowed two visitors by the bedside at a time.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “It is important for the public to continue to play their part when visiting NHS and care settings to help protect our staff and patients, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to infections.

“It is vital that in healthcare settings, we do all we can to reduce the risk of infection for those working in our services and those who need our care.”

Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times/ for further details.