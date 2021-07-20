SITE INDEX

    • Thunderstorm warning for this afternoon and tonight

    Adrian Williams

    Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

    Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies.

    A yellow warning has been issued for a thunderstorm today (Tuesday, July 20) between 1pm and midnight in South East England and London

    Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it means ‘be aware’. It could mean travel delays, road or rail closures, interruption to power and risk to life and property.

    What to expect:

    •  Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

    •  Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

    •  Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

    •  Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

