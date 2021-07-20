Thunderstorm warning for this afternoon and tonight

10:42AM, Tuesday 20 July 2021
Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies.
A yellow warning has been issued for a thunderstorm today (Tuesday, July 20) between 1pm and midnight in South East England and London
Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it means ‘be aware’. It could mean travel delays, road or rail closures, interruption to power and risk to life and property.
What to expect:
• Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
• Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
