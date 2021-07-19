Councillor reassures residents over Guards Club Park future

A councillor has reassured residents the local authority has no plans to sell any land at Guards Club Park.

The Royal Borough placed a public notice in the latest edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser stating its intention to dispose of a section of land at the riverside park.

This led to concern on social media that the council was removing some of the park’s open space.

But Councillor Donna Stimson, who oversees the borough’s parks, said the notice is to grant Network Rail a right of way across the venue’s car park if it needs to access the nearby railway line to carry out works.

The St Mary’s councillor said: “This relates to a Network Rail request for a right of way across the car park of Guards Club Park to reach the railway lines behind as and when they need to access the line to undertake works.



“There was a requirement to publish notice of this – to be clear no park land is being sold.”

