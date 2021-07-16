Public notices: Closures for Maidenhead Half Marathon and planning applications

Road closures and developments form part of this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Vehicles will be prohibited from travelling along a section of Hibbert Road in Maidenhead for one night in August.

From 8pm on August 4 to 5.30am the following day, traffic will be unable to travel westbound along Hibbert Road from its junction with Gas Lane to the A308.

A diversion will be available for affected vehicles via Hibbert Road, Oldfield Road, Stafferton Way Link Road, Stafferton Way and Braywick Road.

This is to allow access to a BT underground box.

Anyone seeking further information about the works should contact Carlie Rasburn of Telent working on behalf of BT on 07500 928488.

There are also expected to be closures along the roads affected by the Maidenhead Half Marathon in September, namely Maidenhead Road, Cookham Road, Ray Mill Road East and West, Lower Cookham Road, Ray Park Road, Oldfield Road and York Road.

Planning

Works will be taking place on a listed building in Hurley.

Hurley Lodge, in Mill Lane, Hurley, is set to be repaired after suffering fire and water damage.

Elsewhere, a single storey side extension with roof terrace and alterations to windows has been proposed at Chalkpit Farm, Burchetts Green Road, Maidenhead.

This development would affect the setting of a listed building.

An application has also been received to build a new outbuilding at Oddpotts, Bigfrith Lane, Cookham.

The building would affect the character or appearance of a conservation area.

The Royal Borough has received an application for an extension to a property at The Riggs, New Road, Hurley.

The applicant is seeking to build a new front porch canopy, single storey side/rear extension, first floor rear extension, a replacement roof to an existing section of the house and alterations to the windows.

View plans on www.rbwm.gov.uk/pam/search.jsp

To view this week's public notices in full, click here