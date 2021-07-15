Concerns raised over 'dreadful' condition of Maidenhead Cemetery

Concerns have been raised over the state of a cemetery in Maidenhead after a resident called its condition ‘dreadful’ during a visit last month.

Roger Flemington visited Braywick Cemetery on June 22 with his wife to pay their respects to lost loved ones, but said that he was met with uncut grass and weeds, overflowing bins and water taps difficult to turn on.

He added that he also observed people sitting in work vans ‘doing nothing’ and has asked how often the council maintains the grounds of the Braywick Road cemetery.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Roger called for regular work to be undertaken to ensure the space is not neglected in future.

Since his visit, council teams have cut the grass and emptied the bins, but he said he wanted to make sure this was not a ‘flash in the pan’ and that more regular clean-up work would be done.

The Maidenhead resident, who claimed that he has contacted the Town Hall regularly with his concerns but has not received a reply, said: “When we visited we found an absolute mess, it was really dreadful.

“It is not just me and my wife, it was my brother and sister-in-law who have also got relatives there, and they found the same thing.

“I would like to know, going forward, does anyone from the council go down there, and have they got any sort of regime for people from the council to go and check it?

“I do not want to go down there in three months time and find it in the state it was. I am still concerned about whether the [recent work] is just a flash in the pan. I would like to make sure it stays in good condition.”

A Windsor and Maidenhead Council spokesman said: “The cemetery is inspected frequently and there is a long-standing regular programme of maintenance work for this site.

"This includes a schedule of routine grass cutting, which was carried out last week, and daily emptying of bins. Hedges around cremation plots have also been cut in recent weeks.

“We do welcome public feedback while asking people to be mindful that, during the peak growing season, there is considerable demand on grounds-maintenance services, which are provided by our grounds maintenance contractor Tivoli across all our parks and miles of verges, in addition to cemeteries and other green areas across the borough.”