Future of Littlewick Show under threat with venue uncertain

A popular country show which has been running for more than eight decades is in danger of ending with organisers struggling to find a suitable venue.

The Littlewick Show traditionally sees thousands of people enjoy attractions including horse and dog shows, horticulture competitions and classic car displays on August Bank Holiday Monday.

In recent years it has been held on land in Bottle Meadow, Knowl Hill, but due to coronavirus concerns, it was cancelled in 2020.

The overall future of the show is now in doubt, however, with organisers needing to source a new venue for next year's event, with the show no longer able to take place at Knowl Hill. This year's event is also unlikely to take place due to land not being secured.

The Littlewick Show's general secretary Valerie Bosley, who has been in post for 54 years, has written an open letter appealing for help in finding a new rural location for the show.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Valerie said: "I am in touch with other shows and a lot of them have cancelled [this year], but they have all got fields for next year. We haven't."

In an open letter to supporters, the secretary added that she has been in touch with various organisations about providing a new venue, but to no avail.

"We have always had brilliant reports on the way that we use the fields and the manner in which we leave the sites, but we need them for five days, for setting up marquees, waste bins and loos and of course for clearing," Valerie said.

"We must all think of next year. We still need a field and do not appear to be nearer to getting one. Please help us. We have kept going for over 85 years, even through war-time."

Valerie added that she was determined not to let the show 'die', which has become a traditional attraction in the area for many years and has also welcomed Maidenhead MP Theresa May as its latest president.

"I have done it [the show] for so many years," she said. "We have got to get it back."

Valerie told the Advertiser that she has been 'gradually' making contact with those associated with the show to let them know of developments, with charity organisations often hosting stalls and benefitting from show proceeds.

She added that an ideal field location would need to be fenced to allow for better security, but did say that the show could be scaled back slightly if a smaller venue was found.

Those who may be able to help the show should email valerie@vbosley.plus.com