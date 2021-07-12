Public notices: New shop front application for Chapel Arches development

Planning

An application has been submitted for a new shop front at Shanly Homes’ Chapel Arches development in Maidenhead town centre.

Loungers UK Limited is seeking planning permission to carry out works at Unit 3 and part Unit 2 of Waterside Quarter.

This is the final section of Shanly’s three-phase development on the banks of Maidenhead’s rejuvenated waterways.

Loungers UK is a hospitality operator which operates under two brands, Lounge and Cosy Club, and has locations across England and Wales.

Back in May, Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, confirmed to the Advertiser it was in discussions with an ‘award-winning food and beverage brand’ to take over one of its waterside units in the Chapel Arches scheme.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning and search 21/01962/FULL to view the application.

Traffic

Part of Cordwallis Road will be shut later this month so sewer cleaning works can take place.

The Royal Borough said the road will be closed between its junctions with Australia Avenue and Clivemont Road on Sunday, July 25.

Cars will be stopped from driving through between 9.30am and 5pm.

A diversion route will be in place.

Dean Lane will be partially shut for five days so a new sewer connection can be installed later this month.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling along the stretch of road in Cookham Dean between the boundaries of a property known as Mickelham Cottage for five days.

The traffic order is set to be in place from 12.01am on Monday, July 26 to 8pm on Friday, July 30.

An alternative route will be available via Dean Lane, Hills Lane, Church Road, Bigfrith Lane, Hockett Lane, Grubwood Lane and Dean Lane.

Plough Lane will be partially shut for one day next week so roadworks can be carried out.

Vehicles will be stopped from driving along the stretch of road between the junctions of the property known as ‘Matthew’s Mead’.

The closure is set to be in place from 9am until 2.30pm on Thursday, July 15.

Vehicles affected in Waltham St Lawrence can use an alternative route via Plough Lane, School Road, Baileys Lane and Plough Lane.

Click here to view this week's public notices.