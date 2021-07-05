Developer helps spruce up gardens at Maidenhead homelessness service

A developer has helped improve a garden at a homeless shelter in Maidenhead which has enabled the cutting back of overgrown vegetation and the ability for users to grow food.

Countryside, which is behind the Watermark project in the town centre, has donated £2,500 to John West House via its Countryside Communities Fund.

John West House is owned by the Windsor and Maidenhead council and provides support for vulnerable people sleeping rough and helps them into sustainable accommodation.

An opportunity was identified to improve the garden for residents to enjoy in the summer months, as well as using it to grow plants and vegetables for use in their meal preparation at the house.

The funds were used to appoint an arboricultural consultant to remove and cut back the overgrown trees and vegetation, while volunteers from Countryside carried out the work.

The Fund was set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, and supports charities, food banks and other groups providing services in locations where Countryside operates.

It allocated £1million worth of funds at the end of 2020 and another £1million has been pledged in 2021.

This funding to John West House follows a £5,000 donation made last year to Thames Hospice, which is located in Bray.

Daniel King, a managing director at Countryside, said: “Through our Communities Fund we’re proud to support John West House, which makes such a valuable contribution to Maidenhead.

"In partnership with The Royal Borough, we are committed to the area’s success - achieving this by not just building new homes and amenities but actively playing our part in the community.”

Councillor Ross McWilliams, (Con, Cox Green) the council's cabinet member for housing, added: “It’s great to see the Royal Borough and Countryside working together to improve outdoor facilities for the guests at John West House.

"The new garden area will create new opportunities for our former rough sleepers to learn green skills and use the space for quiet reflection.

"This is a welcome improvement to the facilities at John West House and will further contribute to the important work we are doing.”

Countryside's Watermark project is a £94million regeneration scheme on the banks of Maidenhead Waterways.

Located in York Road, it will deliver 229 new homes, as well as 20,000 sq ft of restaurant, café and community space, which will extend out onto terraced seating with views of York Stream.

Construction of Watermark began in March 2019, with the first residents moved in over the spring.

The council and the developer is also is also regenerating three other sites in the town – Saint Cloud Way, of which a planning application has been submitted; West Street, and Reform Road.