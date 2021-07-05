Buses to replace trains for two services on Maidenhead to Marlow line

Travellers have been warned that trains will be replaced by buses on the Marlow to Maidenhead branch line as Network Rail carries out essential maintenance.

Rail improvement works will begin on the line on Wednesday this week (July 7), and will last until Wednesday, August 4.

Network Rail has warned that on Wednesday's only between the above dates, the 11:34am Maidenhead to Marlow service and the 12:00pm Marlow to Maidenhead service will be operated by replacement buses instead of trains.

This is because its teams will be carrying out essential works to the track on the line, causing disruption to the two Great Western Railway-run services.