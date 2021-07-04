Public notices: Leisure centre submits licensing application to host sporting events

This week’s public notices include a licensing application covering Braywick Leisure Centre and confirmation of planned roadworks on the A308 (M) motorway.

Planning

The operator of Braywick Leisure Centre has applied for a premises licence to cover a number of different activities at the venue.

Leisure Focus, which oversees the running of the £33 million complex, has asked for permission from the council for the following:

Host indoor sporting events Monday to Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 10.30pm.

Allow the performance of plays Monday to Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 11.30pm.

Host boxing or wrestling entertainments Monday to Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 10.30pm.

Allow live music Monday to Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 11am to 10.30pm.

Allow performance of dance Monday to Saturday from 10am to 11pm and Sunday from midday to 10.30pm.

Allow late-night refreshments to be served from 11am to midnight Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 11.30pm.

Allow the sale of alcohol Monday to Saturday from 10am to midnight and Sunday from midday to 10.30pm.

Anyone wishing to make representations about the matter must write to Licensing Team, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF within 28 days.

Traffic

Highways England has given notice that the A308 (M) motorway will be closed overnight in both directions next week.

Works on road markings and stud renewal will get underway on Monday with both carriageways shut from 9pm to 6am.

The improvement works are expected to last approximately one week.

The order will come into force tomorrow (Friday) and have a maximum duration of 18 months, ceasing when the works are complete.

Traffic affected by the closures above would be diverted using the A404(M), A4 and A308 in each direction.

The temporary closures and diversion routes should be clearly indicated by traffic signs when in effect.

Click here to see this week's public notices.