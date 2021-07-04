Public notices: Leisure centre submits licensing application to host sporting events

08:09PM, Sunday 04 July 2021
This week’s public notices include a licensing application covering Braywick Leisure Centre and confirmation of planned roadworks on the A308 (M) motorway.
Planning
The operator of Braywick Leisure Centre has applied for a premises licence to cover a number of different activities at the venue.
Leisure Focus, which oversees the running of the £33 million complex, has asked for permission from the council for the following:
Anyone wishing to make representations about the matter must write to Licensing Team, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF within 28 days.
Traffic
Highways England has given notice that the A308 (M) motorway will be closed overnight in both directions next week.
Works on road markings and stud renewal will get underway on Monday with both carriageways shut from 9pm to 6am.
The improvement works are expected to last approximately one week.
The order will come into force tomorrow (Friday) and have a maximum duration of 18 months, ceasing when the works are complete.
Traffic affected by the closures above would be diverted using the A404(M), A4 and A308 in each direction.
The temporary closures and diversion routes should be clearly indicated by traffic signs when in effect.
Click here to see this week's public notices.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.
A Maidenhead resident has hit out at the council after being hit with a parking ticket – despite renewing his expired permit.