Still time to saddle up for Maidenhead Bikeathon

Cyclists planning to saddle up for this year’s Rotary Bikeathon on Sunday, July 11, are being urged to register in advance online.

More than 100 entrants have already signed up for the event, which is aimed at cyclists of every age and ability from young families to serious club cyclists.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day,” said organiser Sean Egan from Maidenhead Rotary Club. “The Bikeathon has three different routes – a 15-mile family route, 35-mile medium route, and a new 62-mile route with a long uphill drag which should be popular with club cyclists.

“We hope to welcome lots of individuals, families and clubs but do please register in advance to help us plan the supplies needed for the feed stations half-way along each route.”

The Bikeathon is unaffected by the decision to delay the easing of lockdown as it takes place outdoors and Covid-19 precautions will be fully observed at the start and finish at Maidenhead Office Park, in Westacott Way.

The Maidenhead Cycle Hub charity will also be on hand offering participants free bike health checks at the start and midway along the medium route for a problem-free ride.

Registration costs £15 for adults (aged 18 and over), £10 for 12-17-year-olds, and is free for children under 12. If bad weather causes the event to be cancelled a full refund will be given, less £1 to cover bank fees. Any surplus from the day will be donated to Dementia Research UK.

The roads will not be closed but the routes will be clearly signposted and there will be marshals stationed along the family route. Medals will be awarded to all riders who complete the event.

All types of bicycle are allowed and child seats and tag-alongs are all permitted. Bikes must be roadworthy and all participants must wear a helmet.

For full details and to register please see www.maidenheadbikeathon.co.uk