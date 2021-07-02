Police appeal to find missing man from Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing from Maidenhead.

Daniel Evans, aged 50, was last seen in Beaumont Close, Maidenhead, at about 6pm on Wednesday (June 30).

He is described as a white man, of medium build and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and an off yellow top.

Daniel was also carrying a large, bright blue camping bag on his back.

An image of Daniel with his distinctive blue bag taken on Wednesday

He is believed to use public transport and may be in the vicinity of Caversham Marina or in Thames Valley Park, near Reading.

Inspector Jason Liles, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are very concerned for Daniel’s welfare, and I would appeal for anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact police on 999, quoting reference number 43210287067.

“We are releasing some images of Daniel from yesterday, and it can be seen that he is carrying a distinctive backpack and shows the clothing he was wearing.

“If you see Daniel, I would again ask you to please contact 999 straight away.”