    • Arrests made as police discover lorry containing suspected illegal immigrants

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Police discovered a lorry carrying a group of suspected illegal immigrants in Maidenhead on Monday.

    Officers were called at 9.15pm following reports of people in a parked lorry in a lay-by on the A4 Bath Road, near the A404 (M) roundabout.

    The force arrested seven people who have now been transferred to immigration officials.

    A Thames Valley Police spokesman said:  “Thames Valley Police was called to reports of people in a lorry that was parked in a lay-by on the A4 Bath Road, Maidenhead at around 9.15pm on Monday.

    “Seven people were discovered and arrested on suspicion of entering the United Kingdom without leave.

    “This has now been transferred to immigration officials.”

    Maidenhead

