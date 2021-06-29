Alexander Devine pop-up shop returns to Nicholsons Centre

A pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre selling goods in aid of a Maidenhead hospice has reopened in the town for a period of six weeks.

The store, which is located in the old Argos unit in the shopping complex, opened on Thursday and will stay there until Saturday, July 31. All monies raised will go towards Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill.

Volunteers running the shop said that it had been a 'successful' first weekend of trading, with items including toys, games and puzzles on offer.

The shop will open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.