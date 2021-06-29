Alexander Devine pop-up shop returns to Nicholsons Centre

12:19PM, Tuesday 29 June 2021
Alexander Devine Children's Hospice
A pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre selling goods in aid of a Maidenhead hospice has reopened in the town for a period of six weeks.
The store, which is located in the old Argos unit in the shopping complex, opened on Thursday and will stay there until Saturday, July 31. All monies raised will go towards Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill.
Volunteers running the shop said that it had been a 'successful' first weekend of trading, with items including toys, games and puzzles on offer.
The shop will open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.