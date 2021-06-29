Pair to run 52 miles in aid of two Berkshire children's charities

A Maidenhead hospice is set to benefit from the efforts of a London-based property company, with two of it's staff embarking on a mammoth 52.4 mile marathon next month.

Adrian Brown and Jon Lambert, from the Berkeley Group, will be taking on the ultramarathon on Thursday, July 22 to raise £10,000 for children’s hospice charities Alexander Devine and Helen & Douglas House, the latter of which is based in Oxford.

Their route will follow the Thames Path from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, to Berkeley’s own Taplow Riverside development in South Bucks.

Berkeley Homes has previously raised money for both charities through other fundraising efforts in the past and at the time of writing, Adrian and Jon have raised more £6,000 for the two good causes.

Alexander Devine provides specialist care and support for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Berkshire and the surrounding counties, while Helen & Douglas House cares for terminally ill babies and children from the Thames Valley.

Every pound donated will be split 50/50 between Helen & Douglas and Alexander Devine and in addition, the Berkeley Group will make an equal donation for every pound to the Berkeley Foundation, which supports young people and communities across the South East.

Adrian Brown said: "Given that Helen & Douglas House and Alexander Devine both operate in the Thames Valley, the idea of running part of the Thames Path seemed an obvious one.

"We wanted to do something that people would be willing to donate to, so the idea of a double marathon from Abingdon to Taplow is something we hope that lots of people will be willing to support.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will help a family facing the toughest situation imaginable. Please help by giving whatever you can."

Tai Bishop, from Alexander Devine, added: "The generous, continued support of Berkeley Homes over this challenging time means so much to everyone at our children’s hospice service.

"It is only thanks to incredible organisations and individuals, like Adrian and Jon, that we are able to be there to provide specialist care and support to the children and families who need us.

"Without them, none of our vital work would be possible. We want to wish Adrian and Jon a huge good luck for this exceptional challenge and all of our thanks for choosing to fundraise for Alexander Devine."

To sponsor Adrian and Jon, click here.