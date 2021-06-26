Public notices: Resurfacing works planned across Windsor and Maidenhead

01:53PM, Saturday 26 June 2021
Part of Cookham Road will be resurfaced
Temporary road closures are planned across the Royal Borough from next month so resurfacing works can be carried out.
The Royal Borough has given notice that resurfacing will be taking place at 19 different locations.
Vehicles will be stopped from travelling down the following lengths of roads while works are completed:
The order will come into effect on July 12 but the exact dates for each closure have not yet been announced. Work must be completed within 18 months of the order taking effect.
Planning
Summerleaze has lodged an application to carry out mineral extraction on land to the east of Sheephouse Farm Quarry.
The company is looking to extend its operations onto agricultural land which is currently used for cattle grazing.
It is expected 50,000 tonnes of sand and gravel will be extracted from 1.56 hectares of land if planning permission is approved.
Summerleaze said the works are expected to get underway on October 1 and should take no longer than six months.
The site will then be restored once the works are completed.
