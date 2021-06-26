Public notices: Resurfacing works planned across Windsor and Maidenhead

Temporary road closures are planned across the Royal Borough from next month so resurfacing works can be carried out.

The Royal Borough has given notice that resurfacing will be taking place at 19 different locations.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling down the following lengths of roads while works are completed:

Holyport Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with A308 Windsor Road southward for 10 metres.

Malvern Road, Maidenhead, for its entire length.

B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court.

A308 Windsor Road, Holyport, from eastern boundary of property 286 Windsor Road westward to the eastern boundary of property 180 Windsor Road.

B376 Welley Road, Wraysbury, from its junction with Hill View Road northward to the southern boundary of property 62 Wraysbury Road.

B376 Wraysbury Road, Staines, from its junction with Heron Lake Road eastward to the eastern boundary of property 62 Wraysbury Road.

Elizabeth Gardens, Ascot, for its entire length.

Spring Gardens, Ascot, for its entire length.

Chanctonbury Drive, Sunningdale, for its entire length.

B3022 Slough Road, Eton, from its junction with A332 Slough Road roundabout southward for approximately 40 metres.

B470 London Road, Datchet, from eastern boundary of property 40 London Road eastward to the western boundary of property 52 London Road

B3026 Eton Road, Datchet, from its junction with Eton Close northward for approximately 250 metres.

Green Lane, Windsor, for its entire length.

Roycroft, Windsor, for its entire length.

Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, from its junction with B3022 Winkfield Road to its junction with Perrycroft.

School Lane, Cookham, for its entire length.

Bisham Road, Bisham, from northern boundary of property known as Tree Cottage northward for 72 metres

Quarry Wood Road, Bisham, at its junction with Bisham Road.

Rose Lane, Hurley, from its junction with A4310 Henley Road southward for 125 metres.

The order will come into effect on July 12 but the exact dates for each closure have not yet been announced. Work must be completed within 18 months of the order taking effect.

Planning

Summerleaze has lodged an application to carry out mineral extraction on land to the east of Sheephouse Farm Quarry.

The company is looking to extend its operations onto agricultural land which is currently used for cattle grazing.

It is expected 50,000 tonnes of sand and gravel will be extracted from 1.56 hectares of land if planning permission is approved.

Summerleaze said the works are expected to get underway on October 1 and should take no longer than six months.

The site will then be restored once the works are completed.

