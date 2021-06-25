Walk-in vaccinations to take place at Maidenhead Town Hall this weekend

Royal Borough residents have been invited to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend as Maidenhead Town Hall opens to walk-in vaccinations.

The hall’s Desborough Suite will be providing first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to all over the age of 18.

Furthermore, residents who have been waiting for at least eight weeks for their second jab can also attend the centre.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for all adults over 40, regardless of whether it is the first or second dose.

No booking is required to attend the centre, which will be open from 9am-5pm on Saturday and 9am until midday on Sunday.

At an outbreak engagement board meeting on Monday, it was revealed that 81 per cent of people over the age of 50 had received both doses.

The panel heard that almost half of the overs 16 had been fully vaccinated according to figures up until June 6.