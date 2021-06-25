Timbertown cancelled due to uncertainty over coronavirus

Timbertown has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, held on August Bank Holiday, sees children building timber huts and playing outdoor games at Town Moor, before burning the huts on a large bonfire to mark the end of the day.

In addition, 2019’s Timbertown featured a bouncy castle, a waterslide, water fights and a chance to have a go at a number of unique games.

In a statement, the organisers said that they had kept the developing situation under review.

“Sadly, we have decided that there is not enough certainty to plan this year’s event with confidence,” the statement read.

“We realise that many local children, parents, supporters and volunteers (including the organisers) will be disappointed by this news.”

“However, we are grateful for the support of our local community, and we look forward to Timbertown returning in the future.”

Further updates will be provided on www.timbertown.org.uk.