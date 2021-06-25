SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    Timbertown cancelled due to uncertainty over coronavirus

    Timbertown has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

    The event, held on August Bank Holiday, sees children building timber huts and playing outdoor games at Town Moor, before burning the huts on a large bonfire to mark the end of the day.

    In addition, 2019’s Timbertown featured a bouncy castle, a waterslide, water fights and a chance to have a go at a number of unique games.

    In a statement, the organisers said that they had kept the developing situation under review.

    “Sadly, we have decided that there is not enough certainty to plan this year’s event with confidence,” the statement read.

    “We realise that many local children, parents, supporters and volunteers (including the organisers) will be disappointed by this news.”

    “However, we are grateful for the support of our local community, and we look forward to Timbertown returning in the future.”

    Further updates will be provided on www.timbertown.org.uk.

    • Daniel

      12:32, 25 June 2021

      What myopic comments! Timbertown is an excellent activity for children, teaching them how to build, getting them off their 'devices' for a few days and getting them creative with their hands. The burning "things down" bit happens after the August bank holiday has ended when all the children are safely away from the site and back in school.

    • Pursuer

      11:51, 25 June 2021

      Agreed, more unnecessary pollution, November 5th bonfires have gone and those irritating pyromaniacs with the filthy garden waste bonfires which are lit and go on for hours on any bright sunny day or through the night forcing the closure of bedroom windows should be stopped.We have a perfectly good waste disposal facility at Stafferton Way but it appears that some of our residents and usually pretty much the same ones are too idle to use it. A resident near my home always waits until the winds will blow the smoke away from his home..

    • rogersmith02

      11:20, 25 June 2021

      Good. Cancel it forever. This event is disastrous environmentally, and we should not be teaching children that it's fun to burn things down.

