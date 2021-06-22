BCA unveils new rainbow crossing in support of LGBT Pride month

04:50PM, Tuesday 22 June 2021
Last week, staff and students from BCA (Berkshire College of Agriculture) unveiled a new rainbow zebra crossing in celebration of LGBT Pride month.
The new crossing will now be a permanent fixture to welcome students, staff and visitors each day.
The student xouncil and student-led LGBTQ+ society drove the initiative
Tricia Whitehouse, head of industry placement and the Beyond BCA team, came up with the idea from a news article she read about how other UK businesses were supporting Pride month.
“We have a wonderfully diverse community here at BCA and we were all keen to show our permanent solidarity and support to our LGBTQ+ allies – Pride month was the perfect opportunity,” she said.
The rainbow crossing itself was created by Pete Fillary, one of BCA’s maintenance assistants.
He removed the traditional crossing, then mapped out and painted its colourful new replacement, which has been ‘positively received’.
