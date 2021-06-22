Murder arrest in connection with 1987 death of Shani Warren

03:15PM, Tuesday 22 June 2021
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of Shani Warren, who was found dead in 1987.
A 65-year-old man was arrested this morning (June 22) and is currently in custody.
Shani Warren's body was found in a lake at Taplow in April 1987. The Stoke Poges resident was 26 years old at the time of her death.
