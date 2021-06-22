Murder arrest in connection with 1987 death of Shani Warren

SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of Shani Warren, who was found dead in 1987.

    A 65-year-old man was arrested this morning (June 22) and is currently in custody.

    Shani Warren's body was found in a lake at Taplow in April 1987. The Stoke Poges resident was 26 years old at the time of her death.

