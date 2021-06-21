Flexible season ticket launched for part-time commuters

A new flexible season ticket has been launched by Great Western Railway for commuters who are travelling less than usual during the week.

The train operator’s flexi season ticket will allow people to make eight return journeys, including peak times, over a 28-day window.

It is designed for commuters who are looking to travel two or three days a week as a result of a shift in working patterns since the coronavirus pandemic.

People travelling from Maidenhead to London Paddington can pay £172 for a monthly flexi pass compared to £322.60 for a standard monthly ticket.

Those travelling from Slough to London Paddington will be charged £129.60 for eight return journeys over 28 days compared to £274.60 for a monthly ticket.

Lee Edworthy, head of retail at GWR, said: “Commuter travel patterns have been changing for a while, with an increase in part-time working or more flexible arrangements for the number of days required in the office.

“COVID-19 has rapidly hastened this and I’m pleased to be able to offer a new type of flexible ticket to reflect this change in travel behaviour and meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Tickets went on sale today and are eligible for travel from Monday, June 28 onwards.

The scheme has been backed by Government as part of the Williams Shapps review into railway travel.

Visit www.gwr.com/tickets for further details.